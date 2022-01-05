iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.97

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.97 and last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 194881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KXI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,075.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after buying an additional 226,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after buying an additional 208,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,403,000 after buying an additional 61,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

