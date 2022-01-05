iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,711,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,430,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.38. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $77.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.