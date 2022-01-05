iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 302,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,437,935. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

