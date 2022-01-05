iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Matisse Capital’s 7th Largest Position

Matisse Capital boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,923. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45.

