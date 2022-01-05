iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Shares Down 1.3%

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB)’s share price were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$31.34 and last traded at C$31.38. Approximately 184,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 102,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.79.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.73.

About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

