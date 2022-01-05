Iron Spark I Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of ISAA opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Iron Spark I has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

