Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up to $13.46

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $13.84. Iris Energy shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 1,113 shares trading hands.

IREN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

