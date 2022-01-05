Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IREN. Macquarie started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

