Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IPSEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut Ipsen from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

IPSEY opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

