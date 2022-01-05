IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $19,885,907.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.51.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.26 and its 200 day moving average is $163.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion and a PE ratio of -14.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

