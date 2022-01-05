IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $906,000 Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 9,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,808,653. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $6.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $699.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $710.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $376.40 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

