IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $856.55.

TSLA traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,152.09. 359,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,070,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 371.30, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,074.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $850.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.