IPG Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 321.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $261.39. 1,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.41. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

