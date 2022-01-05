IOST Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. IOST has a market cap of $599.14 million and approximately $39.52 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00364291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00055454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

