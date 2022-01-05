Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years.

Shares of VTN opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

