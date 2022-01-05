Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

