Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Invesco Shipping ETF stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.33.
About Invesco Shipping ETF
