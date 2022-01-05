Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Invesco Shipping ETF stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Get Invesco Shipping ETF alerts:

About Invesco Shipping ETF

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.