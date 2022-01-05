Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BSJS opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.
