Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BSJS opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000.

