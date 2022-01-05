Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 167,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,301,871 shares.The stock last traded at $46.65 and had previously closed at $44.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,232,700. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

