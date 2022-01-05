Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,190 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $313,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,267 shares of company stock worth $7,662,645. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPAR opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.11 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

