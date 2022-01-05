Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Raised by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.9% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 86,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

