Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NVAX traded down $16.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,056,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,460. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.51 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.83.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

