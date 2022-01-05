Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 11,646 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $36.60 on Wednesday, hitting $428.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $521.40 and its 200-day moving average is $453.55. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of -90.28 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

