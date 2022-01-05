Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Sells C$121,910.40 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,450.25.

Shares of GXE opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.15 million and a PE ratio of 5.72. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.81.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$35.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

