Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director Sells 4,415 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$711,120.60.

AEM traded up C$0.40 on Wednesday, hitting C$67.46. 459,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,300. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$60.27 and a 52 week high of C$97.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.0100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.90.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

