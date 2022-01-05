Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

IFSUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.