Informa (LON:INF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $522.53

Informa plc (LON:INF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 522.53 ($7.04) and traded as high as GBX 549.60 ($7.41). Informa shares last traded at GBX 541.80 ($7.30), with a volume of 2,580,069 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.62) to GBX 635 ($8.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.68) to GBX 560 ($7.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 633.33 ($8.53).

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The company has a market capitalization of £8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85.

In other news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($65,894.08).

Informa Company Profile (LON:INF)

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

