indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.04.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,087,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 109,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

