Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $73.65 on Monday. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

