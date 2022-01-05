IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

PYZ stock opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

