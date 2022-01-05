ImageCash (IMGC) Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $12,342.58 and $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00077526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.44 or 0.08183321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00079722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,313.14 or 1.00119339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007557 BTC.

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

