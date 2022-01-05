Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Down 7.3%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 155,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 265,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market cap of C$25.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20.

About Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

