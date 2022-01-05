IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.20. IAA has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

