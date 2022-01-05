HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Down 5%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $32.85. 324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 348,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
