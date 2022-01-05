HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Down 5%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $32.85. 324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 348,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,253 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 46.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,962 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,982 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after purchasing an additional 448,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

