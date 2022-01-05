Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to announce sales of $21.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.75 billion. Humana reported sales of $19.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $83.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.69 billion to $83.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $92.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.90 billion to $96.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.13.

HUM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.04. 23,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,532. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.98 and its 200 day moving average is $434.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

