HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is Karani Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up approximately 8.7% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $17,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $31.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.27. 10,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,695. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $752.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $692.18.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,860 shares of company stock worth $50,778,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

