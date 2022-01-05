Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has $116.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,027,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 201,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

