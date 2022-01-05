HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €146.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR HBH opened at €130.20 ($147.95) on Tuesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €69.70 ($79.20) and a 52 week high of €132.60 ($150.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €118.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.