Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG stock opened at $2,901.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,927.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,806.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $52,011.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $448,238,974. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

