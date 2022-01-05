Hoo Token Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges (HOO)

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $97.82 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.58 or 0.08177869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.08 or 0.99944045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007528 BTC.

About Hoo Token

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

