Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $226.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $243.00.

HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.46.

NASDAQ HON opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

