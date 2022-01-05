Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $226.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $243.00.
HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.46.
NASDAQ HON opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
