Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $208.22. 32,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,370. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.31.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

