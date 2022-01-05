HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

HMSVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

HMSVF opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. HomeServe has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

