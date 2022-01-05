HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSVF opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. HomeServe has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

