Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.30

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.30 and traded as low as C$38.99. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.07, with a volume of 159,347 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCG shares. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price target on Home Capital Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.33.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.2600001 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

