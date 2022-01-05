Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $64.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $1,441,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 119,758 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 164,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

