Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,141.68

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,141.68 ($15.38) and traded as low as GBX 1,138 ($15.33). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($15.36), with a volume of 3,017 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,161.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

