HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3,398.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

