Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 500.0% over the last three years.

HFRO opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) by 291.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

